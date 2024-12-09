Will Reichard News: Misses field goal in win

Reichard made all six extra-point tries but missed his lone field-goal attempt in a 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Reichard missed his third field goal of the season when a 47-yard attempt on the Vikings' opening drive of the second half hit the left upright. However, the rookie kicker did remain perfect on PATs, going 6-for-6, and has now made all 29 attempts this season.