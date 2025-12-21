Reichard was responsible for 10 of the Vikings' 16 points Sunday, connecting on field goals from 43, 31 and 30 yards. It's the 10th time this season that the second-year kicker has made two or more field goals in a game, and his three makes were his most since Week 7 against the Eagles, when he made all five of his field-goal attempts. Reichard has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL this season, and through 15 regular-season games he has gone 27-for-29 on field-goal attempts (93.1 percent) and 28-for-28 on point-after tries.