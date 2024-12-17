Will Reichard News: Perfect in blowout win
Reichard made all three of his field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Monday's 30-12 win versus the Bears.
Reichard seemed to find a rhythm after hitting a 52-yarder on Minnesota's first drive of the game, bouncing back in a big way after struggling during his prior two appearances. He'll be looking to keep up the positive momentum in Week 16 when the Vikings travel to take on Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now