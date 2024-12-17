Will Reichard News: Perfect in blowout win

Reichard made all three of his field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Monday's 30-12 win versus the Bears.

Reichard seemed to find a rhythm after hitting a 52-yarder on Minnesota's first drive of the game, bouncing back in a big way after struggling during his prior two appearances. He'll be looking to keep up the positive momentum in Week 16 when the Vikings travel to take on Seattle.