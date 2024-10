Reichard made both of his field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Thursday's 30-20 loss to the Rams.

Reichard's perfect start to his NFL career continues. The rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Alabama has hit all 14 of his field-goal attempts to go with 20 makes in as many PATs kicked. Reichard has hit from as far as 58 yards, but he wasn't challenged Thursday, as his longest kick was still in chip-shot range at 35 yards.