Reichard made both of his extra-point tries and all three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets.

Reichard opened the scoring with a 54-yard field goal on the Vikings' open possession. He then received two more FGA opportunities in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring, making from 53 and then from 41 yards out. The rookie kicker is now 9-for-9 on the season when attempting field goals, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards.