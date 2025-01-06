Fantasy Football
Will Reichard headshot

Will Reichard News: Vikes' only scorer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 8:14am

Reichard made three of his four field-goal attempts during Sunday's 31-9 loss at Detroit.

Reichard was nearly perfect in the Vikings' loss in Week 18, but he missed a 51-yard try wide to the right near the end of the third quarter. It was a fitting end to the regular season for Reichard, who produced serviceably if not spectacularly in his rookie year. He finished the 2024 regular season having made 24 of his 30 field-goal attempts (80.0 percent) and having converted all 38 of his extra-point tries.

Will Reichard
Minnesota Vikings
