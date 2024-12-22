Fantasy Football
Will Shipley headshot

Will Shipley Injury: Exits for concussion check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Shipley left Sunday's Week 16 matchup against Washington to be evaluated for a concussion, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Shipley headed to the locker room in the first quarter and was deemed questionable to return. He hadn't gotten any touches of offense prior to exiting. Shipley has played only one offensive snap over the past five weeks while contributing as a core special-teamer.

Will Shipley
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
