Will Shipley headshot

Will Shipley Injury: Out with concussion Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Shipley (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys.

Shipley suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Commanders and hasn't been able to clear the NFL's five-step protocol. He's logged only one snap on offense over his past six games, so Shipley's absence will mostly impact the special-teams unit. Philadelphia signed Lew Nichols to the practice squad Thursday, and he could be elevated to provide running-back depth against Dallas.

Will Shipley
Philadelphia Eagles
