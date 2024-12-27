Will Shipley Injury: Out with concussion Week 17

Shipley (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys.

Shipley suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Commanders and hasn't been able to clear the NFL's five-step protocol. He's logged only one snap on offense over his past six games, so Shipley's absence will mostly impact the special-teams unit. Philadelphia signed Lew Nichols to the practice squad Thursday, and he could be elevated to provide running-back depth against Dallas.