Will Shipley Injury: Questionable after full practice

Shipley (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Shipley practiced without limitations Friday, but he'll need to cleared by an independent neurologist to exit the concussion protocol and suit up. He was concussed in Week 16 against the Commanders and subsequently sat out against the Cowboys in Week 17. The rookie fourth-round draft pick has only 20 carries all season, but Shipley and Kenneth Gainwell could both be in store for significant roles in the regular-season finale, as Saquon Barkley's listed as doubtful due to rest purposes.