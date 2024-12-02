Will Shipley News: One carry on lone offensive snap
Shipley rushed once for four yards in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
The Eagles got Shipley involved on the third play of the game, giving him the ball on a swing pass. That was the first time he'd seen the field for an offensive snap since Week 10, and it would be his final involvement of the game, as he was limited to special teams the rest of the way and never played another offensive down.
