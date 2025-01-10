Will Shipley News: Ready to play Sunday

Shipley (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice. He does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC wild-card round matchup against the Packers.

Shipley began the week of practice as a limited participant, but he's managed to gain a clean bill of health in advance of Sunday's home wild-card game. The rookie fourth-round pick is set to handle his usual No. 3 role out of the backfilled for Philadelphia, behind Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell.