Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Will Shipley headshot

Will Shipley News: Rushes twice in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Shipley carried the ball twice for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Bengals.

Shipley got the ball on both of his offensive snaps, both of which came on the Eagles' final drive with the team already up three scores. On the first play, he thought he had reached the end zone for his first career touchdown, only to have the run brought back by an offensive hold. His season totals now sit at 10 carries for 12 yards, all of which have come in garbage time over the last two weeks.

Will Shipley
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News