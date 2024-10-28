Will Shipley News: Rushes twice in garbage time

Shipley carried the ball twice for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Bengals.

Shipley got the ball on both of his offensive snaps, both of which came on the Eagles' final drive with the team already up three scores. On the first play, he thought he had reached the end zone for his first career touchdown, only to have the run brought back by an offensive hold. His season totals now sit at 10 carries for 12 yards, all of which have come in garbage time over the last two weeks.