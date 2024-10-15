William Gholston News: Nabs first sack of season

Gholston posted three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and recorded an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran defensive lineman recorded one of five sacks on rookie Spencer Rattler in his first NFL start. Gholston logged under 20 defensive snaps for the third straight game, however, and given he's never been known for his pass-rushing prowess, the 12-year veteran is far from a reliable IDP option at this stage of his career.