William Gholston News: Set to suit up Sunday
Gholston (knee) is not among Tampa Bay's inactives for Sunday's Week 18 matchup versus the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Gholston logged an LP/LP/DNP practice progression this week due to a knee issue and entered the weekend deemed questionable to play. However, the veteran defensive end is going to be able to take the field in Tampa Bay's important regular-season finale. Gholston hasn't been getting many opportunities of late, though, with fewer than 10 defensive snaps in five of his past six contests.
