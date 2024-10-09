Fantasy Football
William Sherman headshot

William Sherman Injury: Let go with injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Sherman (undisclosed) was let go from the Broncos' practice squad injured list Wednesday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sherman was placed on the Broncos' practice squad injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified injury. Once he's healthy, he will look to catch on with a team in need of offensive line depth. Sherman has appeared in just one regular-season game since being selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

William Sherman
 Free Agent
