William Sherman Injury: Let go with injury settlement

Sherman (undisclosed) was let go from the Broncos' practice squad injured list Wednesday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sherman was placed on the Broncos' practice squad injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified injury. Once he's healthy, he will look to catch on with a team in need of offensive line depth. Sherman has appeared in just one regular-season game since being selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.