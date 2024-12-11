Fantasy Football
William Sherman

William Sherman News: Tries out with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Sherman had a tryout with the Falcons on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Sherman has seemingly recovered from the undisclosed injury that led the Broncos to waiving him from their practice squad with an injury settlement. The 25-year-old will look to catch on with Atlanta and appear in his first regular-season game since the 2021 season.

William Sherman
 Free Agent
