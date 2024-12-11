William Sherman News: Tries out with Atlanta
Sherman had a tryout with the Falcons on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Sherman has seemingly recovered from the undisclosed injury that led the Broncos to waiving him from their practice squad with an injury settlement. The 25-year-old will look to catch on with Atlanta and appear in his first regular-season game since the 2021 season.
William Sherman
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now