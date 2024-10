Gay (hand) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Saints' walkthrough Wednesday.

Gay was forced to miss the team's 26-13 loss to Kansas City in Week 5 due to a hand injury and he is still nursing it to open the week. The linebacker will have two more chances to practice in a full capacity before Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. If Gay is forced to sit again, Anfernee Orji would likely draw another start at strongside linebacker.