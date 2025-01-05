Willie Gay Injury: Not able to play in season finale

Gay (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 battle against the Buccaneers.

Gay popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a shoulder issue and finished the week with a pair of limited practice sessions. The Saints have long been eliminated from playoff contention, so there wasn't much motivation to have Gay suit up at less than 100 percent. The veteran linebacker finishes the 2024 campaign with 28 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three defensed passes, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles over 15 games. He'll be a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.