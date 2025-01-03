Willie Gay Injury: Questionable for Week 18
Gay (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Gay was added to the injury report Thursday, getting in a pair of limited practices to close out the week. A part-time linebacker for New Orleans, Gay has 28 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 15 games this season.
