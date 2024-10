Gay (hand) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Gay injured his hand in Week 4 against the Falcons, and he won't suit up Monday after failing to participate in practice all week. D'Marco Jackson played with the Saints' first-team defense in Week 4 in the absence of Demario Davis, and the former could slide into Gay's starting role for Monday's contest.