Willie Gay News: Headed to Miami

Gay signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After signing with the Dolphins, Gay will play for his third team in just as many years in 2025. The Mississippi State product appeared in 15 games with the Saints in 2024, recording 28 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble across 259 defensive snaps. He's likely to compete for a depth role in Miami's linebacker corps throughout the summer.