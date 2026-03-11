Willie Gay News: Re-signing with Miami
The Dolphins are set to re-sign Gay, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gay signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2025 season, and it is likely the team has agreed to yet another one-year deal to maintain the linebacker through the 2026 season. Gay participated in all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, logging 20 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks. The 28-year-old also managed to pick up two passes defensed, creating a decent amount of havoc for the mere 131 defensive snaps he played.
