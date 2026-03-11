Willie Gay headshot

Willie Gay News: Re-signing with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Dolphins are set to re-sign Gay, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gay signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2025 season, and it is likely the team has agreed to yet another one-year deal to maintain the linebacker through the 2026 season. Gay participated in all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, logging 20 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks. The 28-year-old also managed to pick up two passes defensed, creating a decent amount of havoc for the mere 131 defensive snaps he played.

Willie Gay
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willie Gay See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willie Gay See More
NFL Expert Picks: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
NFL Expert Picks: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
October 7, 2024
Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Big Opportunities for Wicks, Sermon and Tracy
NFL
Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Big Opportunities for Wicks, Sermon and Tracy
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
October 4, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 30, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 1
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
September 8, 2024
2024 New Orleans Saints Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 New Orleans Saints Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Ryan Wollersheim
August 7, 2024