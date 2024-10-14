Willie Gay News: Ready for Thursday night

Gay (hand) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Gay was able to play through his hand injury in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, recording four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defending two passes. Monday's full practice estimation indicates the first-year Saint has moved past his hand issue entirely. Expect Gay to serve as New Orleans' top strongside linebacker in Thursday night's contest against the Broncos.