Willie Gay News: Ready for Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 14, 2024 at 2:26pm

Gay (hand) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Gay was able to play through his hand injury in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, recording four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defending two passes. Monday's full practice estimation indicates the first-year Saint has moved past his hand issue entirely. Expect Gay to serve as New Orleans' top strongside linebacker in Thursday night's contest against the Broncos.

Willie Gay
New Orleans Saints
