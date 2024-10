Reid recorded eight tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 34-13 loss at Washington.

After starter Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (undisclosed) left Sunday's contest early, Reid was thrust into the biggest role he's seen in his young career so far, and he filled in admirably. If both Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks (elbow) end up sitting out in Week 6, Reid would again be in line for an increased workload.