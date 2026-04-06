Winston Reid News: Remaining with Browns

Reid signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with Cleveland on Monday.

Reid didn't play at all last season after suffering a back injury in late August. However, the Weber State product worked his way up to a pretty big role as a rookie in 2024, though most of his work came on special teams. If Reid is back to full health and is able to make the roster ahead of the upcoming campaign, he'll likely reprise his role as a depth option and special-teamer.