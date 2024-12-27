Winston Wright News: Enters 2025 NFL Draft

Wright has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, 247Sports.com reports.

Wright played for three programs between 2021 and 2024, suiting up for West Virginia, Florida State and East Carolina. Even though his best year came as a freshman with WKU, he still posted solid numbers with the Pirates as a senior, tallying 54 catches for 556 yards and eight touchdowns across 11 appearances. He also returned 22 kicks for 590 yards and one touchdown, earning multiple All-American honors for his work on special teams. It's unclear what kind of interest he'll garner at the next level, though he could find room in a franchise as a practice squad member as an undrafted free agent.