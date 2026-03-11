Woody Marks headshot

Woody Marks News: Backing up Montgomery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

New teammate David Montgomery is expected to replace Marks as Houston's starting running back, ESPN.com's DJ Bien-Aime reports.

The Texans gave up a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick and OL Juice Scruggs in exchange for Montgomery, who has one season remaining on a three-year contract. A new deal may be coming soon. Either way, Marks likely will be No. 2 on the depth chart at the start of the offseason program, after posting a 198-703-2 rushing line (3.6 YPC) during the regular season of his 2025 rookie campaign (16 games, eight starts). Fellow second-year pro Jawhar Jordan should be back to compete for a depth role in Houston's backfield this spring, while veterans Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon (foot) don't seem to be part of the plan for 2026.

Woody Marks
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
