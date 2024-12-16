Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Woody Marks headshot

Woody Marks News: Declares for NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Marks has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Marks enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign with the USC Trojans after spending three years at Mississippi State. The tailback ran for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.7 yards-per-carry, while also reeling in 47 receptions for 321 yards. Marks is a factor both by ground and by air, and that should intrigue plenty of NFL teams come April.

Woody Marks
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now