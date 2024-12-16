Woody Marks News: Declares for NFL Draft

Marks has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Marks enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign with the USC Trojans after spending three years at Mississippi State. The tailback ran for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.7 yards-per-carry, while also reeling in 47 receptions for 321 yards. Marks is a factor both by ground and by air, and that should intrigue plenty of NFL teams come April.