The Texans wound up sitting many of their starters, including Marks, in the second half as their chances of winning the AFC South slipped away in Jacksonville. As a result, British Brooks led the team with 63 rushing yards. Marks didn't take on a significant role in the Houston offense until Week 4, but the 2025 fourth-round pick still wrapped up his first NFL season with 911 scrimmage yards and five total TDs (two rushing, three receiving) over 16 games. He'll lead the Texans backfield into a wild-card clash with the winner of Sunday's night's AFC North battle between the Ravens and Steelers.