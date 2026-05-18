Woody Marks News: Should have role as pass catcher
Marks is likely to maintain a prominent role as a pass catcher out of the backfield despite Houston's offseason addition of running back David Montgomery, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Marks averaged a meager 3.6 yards per carry during his rookie regular season with the Texans, but the 2025 fourth-round pick had 24 catches for 208 yards and scored more receiving touchdowns (three) than rushing touchdowns (two). He was also a productive pass catcher in college, recording at least 47 receptions in four of five NCAA seasons. Montgomery is likely to lead the Texans in carries, but he ceded the majority of pass catching opportunities to Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit over the past three campaigns, as Montgomery had 24 or fewer catches in two of his three seasons with the Lions.
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