Wyatt Milum Injury: Expects to return next week
Milum (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice next week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Per the Jaguars, Milum is day-to-day, but it looks like he'll be out for Friday's preseason game versus the Panthers. In that contest, 2025 seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim could see an uptick in snaps as a result of Milum's absence.
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