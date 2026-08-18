Wyatt Milum Injury: Expects to return next week

Milum (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice next week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Per the Jaguars, Milum is day-to-day, but it looks like he'll be out for Friday's preseason game versus the Panthers. In that contest, 2025 seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim could see an uptick in snaps as a result of Milum's absence.