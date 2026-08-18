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Wyatt Milum Injury: Expects to return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Milum (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice next week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Per the Jaguars, Milum is day-to-day, but it looks like he'll be out for Friday's preseason game versus the Panthers. In that contest, 2025 seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim could see an uptick in snaps as a result of Milum's absence.

Wyatt Milum
Jacksonville Jaguars
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