Wyatt Teller headshot

Wyatt Teller Injury: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

The Browns activated Teller (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Teller is still officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup, but all indications are that he'll be ready to take the field versus Baltimore. He figures to reprise his usual starting role at right guard, assuming official clearance does arrive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Wyatt Teller
Cleveland Browns
