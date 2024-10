Teller (knee) is expected to be activated and play Sunday against the Ravens, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Teller was listed on Friday's injury report as a full participant but questionable for Week 8. The Browns have until Saturday at 4:00 pm to activate Teller, who was designated to return Wednesday. The right guard has been out since Week 3, when Teller sprained a medial collateral ligament during a loss to the Giants.