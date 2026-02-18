Wyatt Teller headshot

Wyatt Teller Injury: Suggests he's done in Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Teller (calf) suggested Wednesday that he won't be re-signing with the Browns this offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Teller is scheduled to hit the free-agent market next month and is the latest Browns player to hint that he'll be signing with a new team. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 Draft by the Bills, Teller was traded to the Browns in August of 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl three times and a second-team All-Pro twice in his seven seasons with Cleveland. He figures to draw heavy interest in free agency.

Wyatt Teller
Cleveland Browns
