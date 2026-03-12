Wyatt Teller News: Done in Cleveland
Teller (calf) was released by the Browns on Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
The 31-year-old offensive lineman from Virginia Tech missed the Browns' 2025 regular-season finale due to a calf injury, but his release Wednesday suggests he's moved past the issue. Teller has spent the last seven years of his career in Cleveland, receiving All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021. He's been released with a post-June 1 designation, spreading the hits of his dead cap out into $8.2 million for 2026 and $11.1 million for 2027, per Oyefusi. Expect Teller to be a coveted option by teams in need of interior offensive line help ahead of the 2026 season.
Wyatt Teller
Free Agent
