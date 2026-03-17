Wyatt Teller News: Headed to Houston
Teller and the Texans agreed to terms on a two-year deal Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Teller was released by the Browns on Mar. 12 but has quickly found a new home in Houston. The veteran offensive lineman spent seven seasons in Cleveland, starting 95 of the 101 regular-season games he appeared in. Teller also earned All-Pro honors in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, so he's expected to help fortify a Texans offensive line that allowed just 31 sacks last regular season.
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