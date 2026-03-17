Wyatt Teller headshot

Wyatt Teller News: Headed to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:32am

Teller and the Texans agreed to terms on a two-year deal Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Teller was released by the Browns on Mar. 12 but has quickly found a new home in Houston. The veteran offensive lineman spent seven seasons in Cleveland, starting 95 of the 101 regular-season games he appeared in. Teller also earned All-Pro honors in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, so he's expected to help fortify a Texans offensive line that allowed just 31 sacks last regular season.

Wyatt Teller
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Teller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Teller See More
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
26 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
79 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
80 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
81 days ago