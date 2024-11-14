Xavien Howard News: Checks in with Bengals

Howard worked out with the Bengals this week but didn't agree to a contract, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The Cincinnati secondary has been a disaster this season, but they weren't able or willing to bring aboard Howard, who wasn't signed as a free agent this spring in part due to a foot injury. Howard is ostensibly healthy now, and the 31-year-old could find an opportunity with a playoff-contending team looking to add an experienced cornerback for the stretch run.