Gipson caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Gipson made the most of his first target since Week 4, securing a tough catch on a low throw right at the goal line, which was upheld as a touchdown upon review. His contributions as a slot receiver come second to Gipson's special teams exploits. The second-year pro had 71 yards on four punt returns.