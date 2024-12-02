Xavier Gipson News: Cedes slot job to Corley

Gipson caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks. He also returned two kickoffs for 81 yards and added a punt return for no gain.

Gipson played just 19 snaps on offense compared to Malachi Corley's 41, suggesting that Corley has surpasses Gipson as the Jets' preferred option in the slot. While Gipson remained involved as a return man on special teams, he also faces increased competition for that role, as Kene Nwangwu logged three kickoff returns in his Jets debut Sunday, one of which went for a 99-yard touchdown.