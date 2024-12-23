Fantasy Football
Xavier Gipson News: Game-ending fumble in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Gipson returned three kickoffs for 99 yards and had one punt return for no gain in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams. He didn't record a target or carry and lost a fumble.

Gipson contributed a 42-yard kickoff return to provide some special teams value despite a lack of involvement on offense. That contribution was overshadowed by his muffed punt in the fourth quarter, which was a microcosm of the Jets season. New York had just gotten a stop with 1:44 remaining but burned all three timeouts in the process. Instead of the offense having a chance to at least make it a one-possession game and hope for an onside kick, Gipson's fumble allowed the Rams to retain possession and kneel out the clock.

