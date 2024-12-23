Xavier Gipson News: Game-ending fumble in loss

Gipson returned three kickoffs for 99 yards and had one punt return for no gain in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams. He didn't record a target or carry and lost a fumble.

Gipson contributed a 42-yard kickoff return to provide some special teams value despite a lack of involvement on offense. That contribution was overshadowed by his muffed punt in the fourth quarter, which was a microcosm of the Jets season. New York had just gotten a stop with 1:44 remaining but burned all three timeouts in the process. Instead of the offense having a chance to at least make it a one-possession game and hope for an onside kick, Gipson's fumble allowed the Rams to retain possession and kneel out the clock.