Xavier Gipson News: Goes catch-less in Week 10
Gipson didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cardinals.
Gipson remained quiet on offense despite ranking third among Jets wide receivers with a 41 percent snap share. He usually chips in some return yardage on special teams, but the Jets didn't register a kickoff return or punt return in the lopsided loss, as it was a lethargic effort in all three phases of the game.
