Xavier Gipson headshot

Xavier Gipson News: No touches on offense again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Gipson returned one kickoff for 25 yards and added two punt returns for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Gipson played nine snaps on offense but didn't touch the ball. He has gone four games without a target or carry, and the second-year pro's only multi-catch performance of the season came back in Week 3. Gipson's a fantasy non-factor heading into the season finale against the Dolphins, outside of formats that reward return yards.

