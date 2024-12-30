Xavier Gipson News: No touches on offense again

Gipson returned one kickoff for 25 yards and added two punt returns for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Gipson played nine snaps on offense but didn't touch the ball. He has gone four games without a target or carry, and the second-year pro's only multi-catch performance of the season came back in Week 3. Gipson's a fantasy non-factor heading into the season finale against the Dolphins, outside of formats that reward return yards.