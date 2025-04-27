Xavier Guillory News: Expected to sign with Ravens

Guillory is slated to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Guillory was a dominant FCS receiver before he transferred to Arizona State for his final two years of college. He never quite got his footing, as he posted 43 catches for 565 yards and six touchdowns across 22 games. Guillory's likely aiming for a practice squad role in Baltimore.