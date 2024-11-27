Xavier Hutchinson Injury: Limited by shoulder injury

Hutchinson (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

It's his first time with any injury-related practice limitations this season. Hutchinson didn't do much with his additional playing time while Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs (knee) both were absent, and with Collins back in action the past two weeks it's been Hutchinson as the odd man out while John Metchie serves as the No. 3 receiver. Hutchinson played just eight snaps on offense in a 32-27 loss to the Titans on Sunday, so there won't be much change to Houston's gameplan if he's absent or limited against the Jaguars this weekend.