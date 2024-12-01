Xavier Hutchinson Injury: Not playing Week 13
Hutchinson (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Hutchinson will miss his first game of the season after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to the shoulder injury. With Hutchinson donning street clothes Week 13, Robert Woods and Jared Wayne will serve as the Texans' depth receivers behind the starting wideout trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and John Metchie.
