Xavier Hutchinson Injury: Questionable due to shoulder injury

Hutchinson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Hutchinson's availability is in question following a trio of limited practices. He failed to capitalize while seeing added playing time during Nico Collins' five-game absence due to a hamstring injury earlier this season, as Hutchinson has just 70 receiving yards through 12 games. Even if Hutchinson suits up, he isn't expected to play a prominent role in a Houston receiving corps led by a healthy Collins.