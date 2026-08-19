Xavier Hutchinson News: Could fill expanded role
With Jayden Higgins having reportedly suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Hutchinson is a candidate to see added work this season behind top WR Nico Collins, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Higgins has been projected to work as the team's No. 2 WR option, but in the wake of his injury, Hutchinson as well as Jaylin Noel, (who has been managing a hamstring issue) and Tank Dell -- who is being eased back from in his return from a serious knee injury -- are candidates to absorb Higgins' vacated snaps and targets. It's also possible the Texans could bring in added wide receiver depth ahead of Week 1, but as things stand, Hutchinson has a chance to be a factor in the team's offense out of the gate this season.
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