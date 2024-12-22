Fantasy Football
Xavier Hutchinson

Xavier Hutchinson News: Increase in usage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 6:28am

Hutchinson caught his lone target for nine yards in Saturday's 27-19 loss to Kansas City in Week 16.

Hutchinson was on the field for 34 offensive snaps -- the most in his last four outings -- as john Metchie (shoulder) was inactive for the game. An injury that forced Tank Dell (kneecap) out of Saturday's game could grant more opportunities for Hutchinson going forward, although Robert Woods (34 snaps) was the main beneficiary of that injury Week 16.

Xavier Hutchinson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
