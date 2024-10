Hutchinson could see more playing time after the Texans placed Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Hutchinson was given a season-high 48 snaps and three targets last week while filling in for Collins, who was removed from Houston's win over Buffalo after just nine snaps. The primary beneficiaries over the next four weeks will be Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz, but Hutchinson should be on the field more than normal.