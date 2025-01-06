Fantasy Football
Xavier Hutchinson

Xavier Hutchinson News: One grab Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 6, 2025

Hutchinson caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over Tennessee in Week 18.

With Houston in playoff-preparation mode and John Metchie placed in the concussion protocol during the game, Hutchinson was allotted a position-high 48 snaps in the regular-season finale. Hutchinson's role in next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers depends on Metchie's status in the coming days.

Xavier Hutchinson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
