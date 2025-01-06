Xavier Hutchinson News: One grab Week 18
Hutchinson caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over Tennessee in Week 18.
With Houston in playoff-preparation mode and John Metchie placed in the concussion protocol during the game, Hutchinson was allotted a position-high 48 snaps in the regular-season finale. Hutchinson's role in next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers depends on Metchie's status in the coming days.
